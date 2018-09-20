HGTV’s Flip or Flop Vegas will be back for a third season, the network announced today.

Ten new episodes of the series will premiere in Spring 2019.

The series – the first Flip or Flop spin-off – follows Bristol Marunde, a licensed contractor and MMA fighter, and his wife Aubrey, a real estate agent and designer, as they purchase and renovate dilapidated, Vegas-area desert homes.

Last month, HGTV picked up an eighth season of the original Flip or Flop starring divorced couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa. Fifteen episodes of that series were ordered, with the new season also slated to premiere in Spring 2019.