EXCLUSIVE: The First Wives Club series has found its guys. Single Ladies alum Mark Tallman, RonReaco Lee (Survivor’s Remorse) and Malik Yoba (Empire) are set as the male leads opposite Ryan Michelle Bathe, Michelle Buteau and Jill Scott in Paramount Network’s dramedy based on the popular 1996 Paramount film. The 10-episode series hails from Girls Trip co-writer Tracy Oliver and Paramount Television.

The First Wives Club series, like the movie that starred Diane Keaton, Bette Midler and Goldie Hawn, will be set in New York City. It follows Ari (Bathe), Bree (Buteau) and Hazel (Scott), who band together after their marriages fall apart and find strength in their sisterhood — and of course a little revenge.

Tallman will play David, Ari’s husband, a very driven politician running for the Senate whose ambition and ego often come before his wife and family.

Lee is Gary, Bree’s college-sweetheart husband, a dedicated teacher and father whose infidelity will prove to be a challenge for their marriage.

Yoba will portray Derrick, Hazel’s unfaithful music-mogul husband who is very entangled in her career.

Filming on the series is scheduled to begin in New York City this fall for a 2019 premiere. First Wives Club will launch Paramount Network’s new Thursday dramedy night in January. It will be followed by Younger Season 6 and new series Emily in Paris, both from Darren Star, slated to debut on the same night in spring and summer, respectively.

Single Ladies alum Tallman has recurred on Rise, Dietland, The Good Fight and most recently Law & Order: SVU. He’s repped by Stone Manners Salners and Steve Rodriguez of McGowan Rodriguez Management.

Lee starred as Reggie Vaughn on Survivor’s Remorse and most recently recurred on The Quad. He is repped by APA, AGS Media, and attorney Rick Genow.

Yoba is known for his work on New York Undercover, Empire and Designated Survivor. He can most recently be seen recurring on Tracy’s Morgan’s comedy series The Last O.G., Netflix’s Seven Seconds and a guest-starring role on Fox’s Gotham.