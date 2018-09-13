EXCLUSIVE: Argentinian sales outfit FilmSharks, which has plied a profitable trade in the increasingly popular market of local-language remakes, has closed deals on hit Spanish-language movies to companies in France, Italy, Mexico, China, Brazil and India.

FilmSharks has closed deals with French outfit Soyouz Films and Brazilian company Glaz Entertainment for rights to local-language versions of comedy Ten Days Without Mom (Mama Se Fue De Viaje), which scored big at the Argentine box office last year for Disney. Diego Peretti stars in Ariel Winograd’s movie about how a mother’s sudden and shocking departure for holiday sends her family into tailspin as the father takes over domestic duties.

Successful Chilean export No Filter (Una Mujer Sin Filtro) is being lined up for an Italian remake with Colorado Film while a Paraguayan version has been sold to Lemon Films. The Chilean box office success, which was picked up for U.S. remake by Eva Longoria and Charles D King, follows a woman on the verge of a nervous breakdown. Her life spirals out of control after an acupuncture treatment renders her unable to filter herself. The pic has already spawned remakes in Spain, Argentina and Mexico.

I Married A Dumbass (Me Case Con Un Boludo), directed by Juan Taratuto, has sold to Sony Pictures International for a Chinese remake while Global One Studios has taken Indian remake rights to well-traveled rom-com A Boyfriend For My Wife (Un Novio Para Mi Mujer).

Meanwhile, Mexican production giant Corazon Films has closed a deal for remake rights to Nacho Velilla (No Manches Frida) comedy Stroke Of Luck (Villaviciosa De Al Lado), which was a major box office hit in Spain for Warner Bros and Atresmedia.