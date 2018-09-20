EXCLUSIVE: FilmNation Entertainment is putting Grant Ginder’s comedy nuptial novel The People We Hate at The Wedding in development with three-time Oscar nominated producer Michael De Luca set to produce.

Emmy-winning comedy writers Wendy and Lizzie Molyneux of Fox’s animated series Bob’s Burgers will adapt the novel to screen.

Ginder’s novel follows struggling siblings Alice and Paul, who reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged half-sister in the English countryside. Over the course of the wedding week, the family’s many skeletons are wrenched from the closet, and the unlikely family reunion gives Alice and Paul the motivation to move their own lives forward. Ginder, who is repped by UTA and InkWell Management, also wrote the novels This Is How It Starts and Driver’s Education.

The Molyneuxs are repped by WME, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. De Luca is repped by CAA and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.

Recently Deadline exclusively reported that De Luca would be reteaming with his Fifty Shades of Grey, The Social Network and Captain Phillips producer Dana Brunetti for Universal’s take on the Tham Luang cave rescue in Thailand.