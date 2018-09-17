Fantastic Fest has made two last-minute additions to its robust lineup of genre films. Richard Shepard’s horror-thriller The Perfection starring Girls alum Allison Williams and Dear White People star Logan Browning will make its World Premiere at the fest, and Fugue directed by Agnieszka Smoczynska is set to make its North American Premiere. Fantastic Fest kicks off Sept. 20 and continues through Sept. 27.

Deadline exclusively reported the casting of Williams and Browning in The Perfection last year. The film follows former cello prodigy (Williams) as she seeks out both her mentor (Steven Weber) and his new star pupil (Browning) with enigmatic — and twisted — intent. Shepard, Williams and Browning are set to attend the fest.

Smoczynska’s Fugue stars Polish actress Gabriela Muskala and follows a woman who is trying to reconnect with her family after being lost in a fugue state for several years. The film marks the follow-up to Smoczynska’s mermaid horror musical The Lure.

Last week, Fantastic Fest announced Drew Goddard’s star-studded Bad Times at the El Royale as the closing night film as well as the addition of Jonah Hill’s MID90S and David Robert Mitchell’s LA noir Under the Silver Lake to the lineup. The films join previously announced movies screening at the fest including Overlord, Apostle, Hold the Dark, Halloween, and Climax.