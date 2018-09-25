You’re going to want to watch to the end of this trailer, JK Rowling warned.

The final trailer for Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald features Newt Scamander, played by Eddie Redmayne, finally meeting his brother. “There’s a lot in there for you guys. When you see the trailer, don’t speak to each other until the end because there’s a name you’ll want to hear,” the author said recently.

Johnny Depp’s powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald also returns, despite being captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Scamander at the end of the first film. This time he warns his followers to “join me or die”.

Elsewhere, Jude Law, who plays Albus Dumbledore, Zoë Kravitz, who plays Leta Lestrange, Ezra Miller (Credence) and new cast member Claudia Kim (the Maledictus) star.

After Grindelwald escaped custody he set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise up pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Dumbledore enlists his former student Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

David Yates is helming again, from a screenplay by JK Rowling, and produced by David Heyman, Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram.

The film is set to open in theaters November 16.