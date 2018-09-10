Fangoria has acquired Laura Moss and Brendan O’Brien’s original screenplay After Birth which Moss will make her feature directing debut on with this all-female adaptation of the Frankenstein myth.

The film follows a morgue technician who successfully reanimates the body of a little girl, but to keep her breathing, she will need to harvest biological materials from pregnant women. When the girl’s mother, a nurse, discovers her baby alive, they enter into a deal that forces them both down a dark path of no return.

Mali Elfman will produce, along with Dallas Sonnier and Amanda Presmyk for Fangoria and Cinestate. Phil Nobile Jr. and Clay Neigher of Fangoria will executive produce. UTA Independent Film Group negotiated the deal and is representing the domestic rights with Cinestate. Moss is represented by United Talent Agency.

Director and production designer Moss made waves with her most recent short film, Allen Anders: Live at the Comedy Castle – Circa 1987, which premiered at SXSW back in March. Her previous short, Fry Day, screened at SXSW and Tribeca in 2017. Moss’s design work has also been displayed at MoMA, Sundance, Telluride, Berlin and in competition at Cannes.