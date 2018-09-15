One of the top actresses in China has not been seen in public since June, disappearing without a trace.

Fan Bingbing, one of that nation’s highest-paid and most bankable stars, is well-known to Hollywood audiences, having appeared in the X-Men franchise and other western films.

In China, Bingbing is one of the top celebrities, launched in thousands of ads and affiliated with top luxury brands. Time magazine called her China’s most famous actress in 2015, and she was a red carpet regular at major awards.

All that changed in June, when she noted on social media that she was visiting a children’s hospital in Tibet. Since that post, she vanished without a trace, and speculation is building that it may be related to a tax evasion matter.

A clue to her whereabouts came on September 6th, when an article in Securities Daily, part of the state-run media, said she had been brought “under control and about to receive legal judgment.” The article was then deleted.

The government has been mum on any such actions, and no criminal charges have been brought against the actress or anyone associated with her disappearance.

