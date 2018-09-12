The Film Arcade has acquired U.S. rights to Family, the comedy written and directed by Laura Steinel and starring Taylor Schilling that world premiered earlier this year at SXSW. Brian Tyree Henry, Jessie Ennis, Kate McKinnon and newcomer Bryn Vale also star in the pic, which now will get a spring 2019 theatrical release.

Schilling plays a workaholic hedge fund exec who must save her 12-year-old niece (Vale) who runs away to become a “juggalo” — a superfan of the group Insane Clown Posse. Matt Walsh, Allison Tolman and Eric Edelstein co-star. Annapurna’s Sue Naegle and Kit Giordano are producers, and Steinel, Dan Kaplow, Schilling and Jeremy Garelick are executive producers.

UTA, which reps Steinel, negotiated the deal for the filmmakers with The Law Offices of Greg S. Bernstein on behalf of The Film Arcade.