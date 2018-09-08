is apologizing to its users for aggressively removing Burt Reynolds’s iconic 1970s Cosmopolitan centerfold shot from posts.

A spokesperson for the social networking site has apologized via a statement today after several users complained that the photo was taken down from tribute posts honoring Reynolds, who died on Thursday at 82.

The company has a “no nudity” policy, but Facebook said the photos of Reynolds were “mistakenly removed.” The images are now being restored to user walls.

“It does not break our standards and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the statement read.

The 1972 image shows a naked Reynolds posing on a bearskin rug with his arm strategically covering his genitals. The photo marked the first time Cosmo has featured a nude man as its centerfold.