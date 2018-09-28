suffered an attack on its computer network that exposed information about 50 million users.

“On the afternoon of Tuesday, September 25, our engineering team discovered a security issue affecting almost 50 million accounts,” Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of product management said in a blog post. “We’re taking this incredibly seriously and wanted to let everyone know what’s happened and the immediate action we’ve taken to protect people’s security.

Facebook says its investigation is still in the early stages and it still doesn’t know the identity of the attackers, who exploited a feature in Facebook’s code that allowed them to steal access to users’ accounts.

“We have yet to determine whether these accounts were misused or any information accessed. We also don’t know who’s behind these attacks or where they’re based,” Rosen wrote. “We’re working hard to better understand these details — and we will update this post when we have more information, or if the facts change. In addition, if we find more affected accounts, we will immediately reset their access tokens.”

The company said it fixed the vulnerability and notified law enforcement.

As a security measure, the company required 90 million Facebook to log out of their accounts this morning as a security precaution. After they log back in, they’ll receive information at the top of their News Feed explaining what happened.

Facebook’s discovery of the hack comes at a difficult time for the company, which is still dealing with the fallout from the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal and the Russian misinformation campaign designed to influence the 2016 presidential election.

The social media giant is facing threats of greater regulation from Washington, as some legislators fear it has amassed too much power.

Facebook is holding a press call this morning to discuss a “security” issue.

