There’s more change at Luc Besson’s embattled studio Europacorp… COO Régis Marillas is stepping up to become interim Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Marillas’ promotion follows the departure of former CEO Marc Shmuger, who left the company at the end of last year, and the exit of Deputy CEO Edouard de Vesinne.

Besson took over as CEO and Chairman of the company following these departures and Marillas has now been tasked with assisting The Fifth Element and Lucy director “until the appointment of a new management as part of the current restructuring of the Group”.

Europacorp has struggled since its $200m sci-fi feature Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets crashed at the box office and it posted a loss of $136M for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017. Talk of a company sale and Netflix investment, potentially in EuropaCorp’s library, have been swirling for months with the venerable production giant facing financial challenges since last year. In December, the French group posted a half-year loss of $83.1M,

Earlier this month, Europacorp revealed that it had entered into exclusive negotiations with Gaumont to take over distribution of the Roissy Films library.