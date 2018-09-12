Canada-based Brain Power Studio has appointed Eugenio Perez as the UK co-production partner for its upcoming family series Beatrix And Peter. Based on the early life of British children’s author Beatrix Potter and her relationship with her pet rabbit, the 10-part Canada/UK project mixes live-action with CGI and is currently in pre-production for delivery in 2020.

Perez’s credits include features and kids TV series. He is an exec producer on Stan And Ollie, the drama about legendary comedy duo Laurel & Hardy which was recently acquired by Sony Pictures Classics in a multi-territory deal out of Toronto. Perez is also producer of acclaimed kids series Apple Tree House. He will exec produce Beatrix And Peter alongside Brain Power’s Beth Stevenson.

Beatrix And Peter follows nine-year-old adventurer Beatrix Potter with stories that intertwine her love of science, her family and four-legged friends, and the magic of the forests that spark her imagination and inspire the tales that make her famous. Emma Jean Sutherland (The Ponysitters Club) is directing.

Writer, illustrator, natural scientist and conservationist Potter is one of the most enduring figures of children’s literature. Most recently, a twist on Peter Rabbit was adapted by Sony Pictures Animation and grossed over $350M worldwide including more than $53M in the UK.

Brain Power’s Stevenson says, “We are passionate about Beatrix’s legacy, her relationship with animals and her love of science. It is essential that we work with the UK to keep authenticity. Eugenio Perez’s extensive experience with both feature films and children’s TV makes him the perfect partner for this project.”