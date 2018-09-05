EXCLUSIVE: Entertainment One has hired Dora Candelaria to lead its global film marketing. The former Paramount executive is joining as EVP, Marketing, Film and will oversee marketing and publicity of all eOne film content, working closely with the company’s senior leadership, key film partners and local territories to create and implement global strategy and initiatives. She’ll be based in LA.

Candelaria was previously at Paramount Pictures where she held various roles since 2007, most recently as SVP of International Publicity. During her tenure at the studio, she led overseas campaigns for recent smashes Mission: Impossible- Fallout and A Quiet Place. She also worked across the Mission, Transformers and Star Trek franchises and on comedies Daddy’s Home 1 & 2, thriller Jack Reacher and Oscar winner The Big Short. Domestically, Candelaria executed publicity campaigns for films such as the first two Iron Man movies the Paranormal Activity franchise, True Grit and Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.

Prior to Paramount, Candelaria spent seven years at The Walt Disney Company where she worked across theatrical and home entertainment on key pics including the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise, The Chronicles Of Narnia and National Treasure.

“Dora is a talented and highly regarded marketing executive with deep talent relationships around the world and a unique ability to create and manage innovative marketing and publicity campaigns across wide release and specialty titles alike,” says eOne President of Film & Television Steve Bertram.

“She is a great addition to our team as we continue to accelerate our in-house production activities and bring The Mark Gordon Company and Sierra Pictures slates together with the exciting pipeline of our eOne Companies and partners. Our films will undoubtedly benefit from her expertise in building globally-compelling campaigns,” he added.