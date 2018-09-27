Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios has ordered 130 more episodes for each of its five court series for the 2018-19 TV season — a total of 650 half-hours. Getting that big influx are America’s Court with Judge Ross, Justice for All with Judge Christina Perez, Supreme Justice with Judge Karen, Justice with Judge Mablean and The Verdict with Judge Hatchett.

Entertainment Studios

“Eight years after we launched our first court series America’s Court with Judge Ross, our viewers continue to enjoy some of the best court shows available,” said Allen, the founder, chairman and CEO of Entertainment Studios. “Whether in broadcast syndication or on our 24-hour HD network JusticeCentral.TV, the investment to produce these 650 additional new episodes shows our commitment to being the largest producer of high-quality television court programming – and our unwavering confidence in this strong and engaging genre.”

Here are details about the five shows getting more episodes, with descriptions provided by Entertainment Studios:

AMERICA’S COURT WITH JUDGE ROSS

Nominated for an Emmy Award, this is the next generation of court shows. Judge Ross shows litigants how they can responsibly deal with their disputes and understand the consequences of their actions. America’s Court with Judge Ross premiered in Fall 2010.

JUSTICE FOR ALL WITH JUDGE CRISTINA PEREZ

Three-time Emmy Award winner Cristina Perez is back on the bench. Cristina is the ultimate award-winning judge, who appeals to audiences everywhere. Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez premiered in Fall, 2012.

SUPREME JUSTICE WITH JUDGE KAREN

Twice elected as a county court judge in Miami, Judge Karen Mills-Francis is known for her feisty, full-of-life personality and passionate advocacy for families and children. Supreme Justice with Judge Karen premiered in Fall, 2013.

JUSTICE WITH JUDGE MABLEAN

Television viewers know Judge Mablean from the television show ‘Divorce Court,’ where Judge Mablean presided as the Judge for seven seasons (1999-2006). Justice with Judge Mablean premiered in Fall, 2014.

THE VERDICT WITH JUDGE HATCHETT

Two-time Emmy-nominated host Judge Glenda Hatchett presided as Judge on ‘Judge Hatchett’ for a total of fourteen seasons on the air. ‘Judge Hatchett’ won a Prism Award for Best Unscripted Non-Fiction Series or Special for Television. The Verdict with Judge Hatchett premiered in Fall, 2016.