Endemol Shine North America is looking to expand its footprint in first-run syndication, signing a deal with Essence Communications to develop a daytime television program aimed at diverse women.

The two companies are exploring opportunities in national syndication for a potential daily series, which would focus on topics aimed at a diverse female audience ranging from beauty and style, family, careers, entrepreneurship and community empowerment. The program is being developed with Raymond Garcia and his Major TV production company.

Essence Communications, the leading media, technology and e-commerce company dedicated to black women, has a multi-platform presence in publishing, experiential and online. Essence encompasses its signature magazine; digital, video and social platforms; television specials; books; as well as live events, including the popular annual Essence Festival.

“When I first heard about the potential to partner with Essence, I knew immediately it would be the perfect fit for daytime,” said Michael Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Syndication, Endemol Shine North America. “For nearly 50 years, African American women have turned to Essence for advice, representation and inspiration. Today, this beloved brand is more vibrant, more relevant and more necessary than ever. Expanding Essence into daytime television is a tremendous opportunity.”

“Joining forces with Endemol Shine to develop a daytime television program is an incredibly exciting prospect for Essence, as we eagerly focus on growing our original content offerings across platforms,” added Michelle Ebanks, President of Essence Communications. “Essence engages an extraordinarily passionate, multi-generational audience of women, who are uniquely acknowledged and celebrated through our storytelling. Creating a new daytime show that informs and inspires underscores our mission to serve Black women deeply.”

ESNA is behind hit new syndicated series Page Six TV and top unscripted series including Big Brother, MasterChef, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Below Deck, Trading Spaces and upcoming Family Food Fight with Ayesha Curry at ABC, Deal or No Deal for CNBC and Masked Singer on Fox.