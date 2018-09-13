Endeavor has launched Endeavor Audio, with the aim to jump into the growing podcast market via content development, financing, production, distribution, marketing and monetization. The new brand has partnered with several companies in the space at kickoff, including with Dick Wolf and Wolf Entertainment to produce dramatized podcasts in the crime genre developed by Wolf and Magical Elves’ Dan Cutforth and Jane Lipsitz.

Deals also set deals with Nas’ Mass Appeal, the urban culture-focused media and entertainment company to co-develop 5-10 podcasts; and Parcast, an on-demand, multi-dimensional podcast network. It also will monetize and distribute Season 2 of the Limetown podcast which bows October 31.

The company will be run by GM Moses Soyoola, most recently head of business development & strategy at Panoply Media; head of marketing Lisa LaCour, most recently global CMO at Outbrain; head of content & development Dave Easton, who most recently led podcast development and production at Cadence13; and head of sales Charlie Emerson, most recently senior director at Endeavor Global Marketing.

“Our aim is to elevate audio as a storytelling platform for the entertainment industry,” said Soyoola. “While the medium is growing rapidly, there remains huge opportunity to innovate and be ‘first’ in the category. We want to help creators of all kinds explore and develop audio entertainment that reaches new audiences the podcast community hasn’t spoken to before.”

WME, an Endeavor company, counts Limetown producer Two-Up, Crooked Media (Pod Save America) and Malcolm Gladwell as clients in the space In addition to its unparalleled roster of podcast networks and creators, WME recently made film or TV adaptation deal for podcasts including Pod Save America, Dirty John, Limetown and Crimetown.