Netflix edged HBO for the most trophies for any network or streaming service — seven to six — during the 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards telecast Monday night in Los Angeles. FX and Amazon’s Prime Video tied for third with five apiece. No other network managed more than one.

Counting the Creative Arts Emmys that were handed out earlier this month, Netflix and HBO tied with 23 wins, followed by NBC’s 15. See the complete list of network wins below.

Amazon Studios

The big winner among program was Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which took a leading five trophies including Outstanding Comedy Series. HBO’s Game of Thrones won twice — for Outstanding Drama Series and Supporting Actor Peter Dinklage — and FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace took three Emmys including Outstanding Limited Series.

The Television Academy certainly spread the wealth during the telecast, doling out its 26 statuettes among 15 programs.

Here is the list of Monday night’s winners by network/platform, followed by program. Below those is the list including the Creative Arts Emmys:

Network

Netflix: 7

HBO: 6

Amazon: 5

FX: 5

ABC: 1

NBC: 1

VH1: 1

Program

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon): 5

The Assassination of Gianni Versace (FX): 3

The Americans (FX): 2

Barry (HBO): 2

The Crown (Netflix): 2

Game of Thrones (HBO): 2

Godless (Netflix): 2

Black Mirror (Netflix): 1

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO): 1

The Oscars (ABC): 1

Saturday Night Live (NBC): 1

Westworld (HBO): 1

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City (Netflix): 1

Seven Seconds (Netflix): 1

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1): 1