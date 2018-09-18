The Emmys paid their final respects tonight to dozens of industry notables who died over the past year, including 10-time Emmy-winning writer-producer Steven Bochco, who employed half the town on such shows as Hill Street Blues, LA Law and NYPD Blue; five-time Emmy-winner Anthony Bourdain, whose suicide shocked his friends and fans; and three-time winning actress and humanitarian Nanette Fabray. Sen. John McCain also was honored, as was Neil Simon and Aretha Franklin, whose moving rendition of “Amazing Grace” was played throughout.

Presented by Tina Fey, the In Memoriam portion of the show also paid tribute to dozens of actors including Burt Reynolds, Rose Marie, Jim Nabors, Della Reese, Jerry Van Dyke, Charlotte Rae, Bill Daily and David Cassidy. Emmy-winning actors Robert Guillaume, Reg E. Cathey and Olivia Cole also were honored.

David Ogden Stiers, who was nominated for three Emmys – twice for his role as Major Charles Emerson Winchester III on M*A*S*H — was honored, as were Harry Anderson, who was Emmy-nominated three times for his performance as Judge Harry Stone on Night Court and John Mahoney, twice Emmy-nominated for his role as Martin Crane on Frasier.

Trollers, however, always are more interested in who got snubbed, and given that so many stars and industry insiders die every year, there are bound to be a few who don’t make the cut, lest the show go on for another hour. Among those left out of this year’s farewells were:

Clint Walker, 90, who starred on the Western Cheyenne.

Robin Leach, 76, host of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous.

Joseph Campanella, 93, a veteran character actor

Richard Harrison, 77, who was affectionately known as “The Old Man” on Pawn Stars.

Jackson Odell, 20, who played the role of Ari on The Goldbergs.

Alan O’Neill, 47, who played Hugh on Sons of Anarchy.

Peter Donat, 90, who played Agent Fox Mulder’s father in The X-Files. He died Monday.

Neal Boyd, 42, who won America’s Got Talent in 2008.

Barbara Harris, 83, who appeared on such shows as The Defenders and Naked City.

Vanessa Marquez, 49, who played Nurse Wendy Goldman on four seasons of ER.

Tim O’Connor, 90, a veteran character actor who co-starred on Dynasty, Peyton Place, Barnaby Jones and M*A*S*H.

But there were far more who did receive recognition, including legendary publicist Henri Bollinger, Emmy-winning writer-producer Thad Mumford; Emmy-winning director Hugh Wilson; actor Bernie Casey, producer Hugh Heffner, Suzanne Patmore Gibbs, who was the head of Sony Pictures TV’s TriStar Television, producer Bruce Margolis, and game show host Monty Hall.