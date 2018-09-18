Glenn Weiss used his acceptance speech at the Emmy Awards on Monday to propose to his girlfriend, bringing the crowd to its feet at the Microsoft Theater and putting a jolt into the 70th annual event.

Weiss won the Oscar for Outstanding Directing for A Variety Special for helming this year’s Oscar ceremony on ABC. After thanking several people in his speech, he revealed that the honor came two weeks after the death of his mother. Then he thanked Jen.

“Do you know why I didn’t call you my girlfriend?” he said, looking at her in the crowd. “Because I want you to be my wife.”

SHE SAID YES!💍 Watch the evening's most heartwarming moment. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/1ByFtnSpig — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) September 18, 2018

The camera panned to Jen onstage. After the crowd realized what was happening, she nodded yes. “I haven’t asked yet,” he said. She then came up onstage.

“I’m gonna need a minute, Hamish,” Weiss said, referring to Emmys director Hamish Hamilton.

Weiss pulled out a ring, and said it was the one his father gave to his mother. “And I did not swipe it — Dad knows I have it OK?” he said.

