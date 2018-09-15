EXCLUSIVE: If the atmosphere inside the 70th Primetime Emmys on September 17 could be heavy on the multi-nominated Game of Thrones, outside the Microsoft Theater, the security buzzword this year will be drones, more drones, and even more drones.

“New technology offers new opportunities and we plan to utilize drones in a greater capacity this year that ever before for Monday’s ceremony,” a prominent law enforcement source told Deadline of the procedures in place for the Emmys in DTLA. “As security concerns evolve, multiple eyes in the sky enhance our established protocols to allow the creation and maintenance of a tighter perimeter around the venue, performers and guests” said the source of TV’s biggest night on Monday and LAPD-led efforts to make sure the trophies are handed out without any avoidable issues.

Officially, as is often the case around such big ticket events like the Emmys, Grammys or Oscars, the LAPD are being extremely circumspect.

“We don’t give specifics for tactical reasons but we are more than prepared,” Officer Tony Im told Deadline today. “We will as always make sure the citizens of Los Angeles and attendees at the event are safe,” he added. “At this time, we have not received any credible or verifiable threats to the Emmy Awards Show,” Officer Drake Madison of the department’s Media Relations Division also noted on a day when security seemed rather minimal around the L.A Live complexes.

Yet, unofficially, we hear that with officers and other security deployed both visibly and BTS, the significant addition of drones to this year’s Emmys also allows the LAPD, Homeland Security and others a further flexibility leading up to the already deeply locked down event. Unlike the past years with explosions in NYC and New Jersey in 2016 and a deadly blast on London’s Underground on the eve of last year’s Emmys, this year’s best of the small screen best thankfully seems to be free of looming international tensions right now.

However, knowledgeable individuals warn Deadline that even with diminished immediate stresses, no one should think that there will be less of a police presence at the Emmys, even if attendees can’t necessarily see it. “For events like the Emmys, it is good to have officers on site and security stations but best shield is a near invisible one,” said the law enforcement source of the security that will be taking place out of sight on Sunday.

“There are a number of alerts from various intel sources and they’re not going to stop,” says Kent Moyer, President and CEO of The World Protection Group whose firm is involved with security at one of Monday night’s prolific parties,”I doubt any security budgets are being cut this year.”

“One thing we’re thinking about this year that we didn’t a year ago at the Emmys is the use of drones,” Moyer admits what the police won’t say publicly.

Drones have been heavily on law enforcement and private security firm’s minds following the attack on Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro last month. And while drones used by the LAPD, Sheriff’s department or private security would not be armed, they can prevent a significant amount of damage with their search and find function toward nefarious perpetrators.

In the wake of the Las Vegas shooting last fall, the thinking in official circles is that drone security could have minimized the loss of several lives in that tragedy. When deployed within minutes, a drone could have potentially scoped out a shooter’s whereabouts and size up the surroundings so as to assist law enforcement in providing the proper defense.

This year, as law enforcement put their own drone plans in play, Moyer is providing his private clients with drone protection options at their events. “A drone is like a canine,” says Moyer. While there are FFA rules that prevent drones in the air space, law enforcement can easily work around these in guarding such prolific events like L.A. Rams games and the Emmys.

Also per Moyer, in the future expect to see “drone countermeasure systems.” Essentially at a cost for $2K-$10K, drones can be hired to literally monitor rival drones in the air space and determine if they are safe or armed.

Yet as they have in the past and three days before the Emmys, the LAPD also stress that attendees themselves can be the best protection.

“As with all special events, we plan for the worst and hope for the best and will have plenty of security to ensure everyone is safe and enjoys the show,’ Officer Madison emphasized to Deadline. “With that said, ‘See Something, Say Something’ should always be in the forefront of everyone’s mind. If you see something suspicious in nature, law enforcement should be notified.”