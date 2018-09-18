As political drama heats up in Washington D.C. with accusations of assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, tonight’s 70th Primetime Emmy Awards named dropped Christine Blasey Ford and Anita Hill.

Already hard on CBS to donate Les Moonves’ potential $120 million severance to groups that seek to stop sexual harassment and encourage workplace safety, the Time’s Up movement Monday distributed buttons on the red carpet advocating support of the Kavanaugh accuser and the head of the Hollywood backed Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace.

While not seen on many walking the red carpet earlier in the Emmy evening, the pink buttons announced “I Believe Christine Blasey Ford” and “I Still Believe Anita Hill”

Of course, back in 1991, Professor Hill tried unsuccessfully to stop Clarence Thomas from taking a seat on the Supreme Court. Now Christine Blasey Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist living in northern California, has come forward publicly with claims that have already shaken Kavanagh’s once seemingly assured accession to the high court and cementing a right-leaning majority.

She said of the alleged Kavanaugh assault back in their 1980s high school days, “I thought he might inadvertently kill me.” Judge Kavanaugh has strongly denied the claims and saw Donald Trump endorse his nominee as “outstanding.”

After some initial reluctance by GOP hierarchy, there will now be a hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday on the matter. Both Kavanaugh and Dr. Ford will appear in front of the Senators to give their sides of the story.

As for those pink pins, expect to see them on the dresses and lapels of Emmy attendees at the after parties tonight, we hear.