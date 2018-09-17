Mid-September in Los Angeles can be brutal temperature-wise, spelling exhaustion to anyone dressed in a layered satin gown or three-piece tuxedo.

But unlike two and three years ago when Primetime Emmy nominees and attendees braved 90-degree-plus scorching temperatures, today it’s a bit calmer: Sunny at 81 degrees.

Though much warmer than last year’s overcast at 73 degrees, depending where you are, will dictate how hot it is; i.e. stuck in traffic, boxed off Venice Blvd, as you’re trying to get to the Microsoft Theatre.

Even though the red carpet is tented and reportedly air-conditioned, “it’s like a swamp underneath my blazer,” said one reporter. “We’re trying to keep cool,” said Emmy nominated The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creators Amy Sherman and Daniel Palladino. Meanwhile, Bruce Miller, the creator/EP of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, which took the best drama Emmy win last year, was drenched.

Unlike 2015 and 2016, Extra host Mario Lopez didn’t bring extra dress shirts this year, but he’s gotten wise to the heat: This afternoon he says, “Screw it. It’s hot & I’ve got a medical boot. I’m rockin shorts…”.

Screw it. It’s hot & I’ve got a medical boot. I’m rockin shorts… #Emmys pic.twitter.com/5po1bK3abn — Mario Lopez (@MarioLopezExtra) September 17, 2018

Still, it’s so dry in Los Angeles, it’s hot enough to start a fire: An acre’s worth of brush near the I-5 in Burbank, was ablaze.

INFO: LA City Fire Dept is working a small brush fire in Griffith Park. They have helicopters and several ground crews. There radios are reporting a 1 acre fire emitting a large amount of smoke. — myBurbank News (@myBurbankNEWS) September 17, 2018

Amanda N’Duka and Dino Ramos contributed to this report