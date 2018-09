Emmys co-host Michael Che tried to make up for years without the TV Academy’s acknowledgment of black actors with a “Reparation Emmy.” Meeting his childhood heroes like Kadeem Hardison of A Different World, Everybody Hates Chris’ Tichina Arnold and Jimmie Walker of Good Times (who found the award “Dy-namic”), Che offered an Emmy he took from Bill Cosby. Needless to say, many passed on the tainted hand-me-down.

