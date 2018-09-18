We all remember the now infamous moment Faye Dunaway announced La La Land instead of Moonlight at the Oscars. It was all anyone, especially on social media, could talk about for weeks.

Tonight, the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards had its own moment, only this one not infamous, but touching.

Glenn Weiss, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Directing for A Variety Special, stunned the audience when he proposed to his girlfriend live on stage.

As with any shocking moment, social media was quick to respond, and many online users found themselves moved by the spontaneous and genuine display of true love.

Take a look at the heartwarming exchange below, and know it’s okay to cry.

SHE SAID YES!💍 Watch the evening's most heartwarming moment. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/1ByFtnSpig — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) September 18, 2018

What could top that moment? Well, according to , nothing, but there were a few the social media giant highlighted that closely followed. Here’s a glimpse of the most talked about moments of the evening:

Peter Dinklage wins Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Matthew Rhys wins Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Regina King wins Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Game of Thrones wins Outstanding Drama Series

