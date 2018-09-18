“We solved it,” announced Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson during the musical opening of the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards — referring, of course, to the most diverse group of Emmy nominees in the telecast’s history.

With a heavy hand of sarcasm and cameo appearances by This Is Us‘ Sterling K. Brown, Drag Race host RuPaul, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s Andy Samberg, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Titus Burgess, The Good Place‘s Kristen Bell, and American Crime Story: Versace‘s Ricky Martin, the song and dance number got the telecast off to a knee-tapping start. The rest of the show? You’ll have to read Dominic Patten’s review for that.

