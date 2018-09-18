Even with the return of blockbuster Game of Thrones to the competition and without having to face Sunday Night Football for the first time since 2014, the Emmys continued its ratings downturn last night.

Snagging a 7.4/13 result in metered market ratings, the NBC broadcasted and Michael Che and Colin Jost hosted 70th Primetime Emmy awards fell to an all-time low on Monday.

In the early metrics, the Lorne Michaels executive produced and Saturday Night Live alum thick ceremony was down 10% from last year’s Stephen Colbert fronted show of September 16, 2017 on CBS.

With big wins by HBO’s GoT, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, last night’s three-hour show also fell a hard 32% in metered market ratings from the last time NBC had the show back on August 25, 2014, also a Monday.

Down itself from the now dizzy heights of the 2013 show, the 2014 Emmys was the last time the broadcast did better than 12 million viewers, with 15.59 million sets of eyeballs watching the Seth Meyers fronted ceremony.

In the final numbers, last year’s Emmys snared 11.8 million viewers and a 2.5 rating among adults 18-49. That translated into matching the previous viewership low of the Jimmy Kimmel hosted 2016 Emmys and a new low among the key demographic. Those are records, based on the first set of numbers we are looking at today, appear very likely to be broken – and not in a good way, if you know what I mean?

Even in a small screen environment where the likes of the Academy Awards and the Grammys have experienced up to 20% ratings drops of late, the early numbers for the Emmys are surprising.

Yes, the hosts’ opening monologue had a self aware crack about the “hundreds watching at home,” which seems more prophetic than gallows humor this morning. On the whole, despite a rather marvelous marriage proposal by winner Glenn Weiss to his lady love on-stage, the show itself never really caught fire with the clearly underwhelming Che and Jost and an unwelcoming disjointed approach. Still, unlike past Emmys on other networks, this year had a distinct advantage with the lack of the behemoth of the NFL right in its broadcast face.

While easily beating ABC, CBS and the Inside The Manson Cult: The Lost Tapes showing Fox last night to have its best non-news or sports dominated Monday since December 14, 2015, NBC and the Emmys were still actually up against some NFL – on cable. Back for its second official week of the 2018/2019 season, ESPN’s last night saw the big market Chicago Bears rip into 2014 Super Bowl champions the Seattle Seahawks

Putting that ball in play and waiting for the ratings dust to settle, we’ll update with more Emmy numbers throughout the day, plus the results of that Bears 24-17 win over the Seahawks. In the meantime, here’s a telling stat: last night’s Emmy awards peaked in the 8:45 – 9 PM ET time slot with a 7.8 metered market rating. That means, long before the big categories like Outstanding Drama, Outstanding Comedy and Outstanding Limited Series had been announced, viewers were clicking off and tuning out – not a winning strategy.