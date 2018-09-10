With the two-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards behind us, we are heading into the final week of the 2018 Primetime Emmy season. There are a number of changes in the party roster this year, some due to the fact that the Primetime Emmys are on Monday to accommodate host network NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast.

The weekend agency/network festivities stretch over four days. They start with the WME party, which is staying on Friday despite the Emmys’ (temporary) move to Monday — CAA, UTA and ICM Partners are shifting their receptions by a day — and end with a slew of post-Emmys bashes Monday night.

Those include a revamped Governors Ball, which ditched the steeped-in-tradition ballroom setting for an open-air rooftop party held on the L.A. Live Event Deck. (You can see a preview under the post.)

Other changes on Emmy night include AMC, IFC & BBC America not holding a reception this year (though BBC America, which has a strong contender in Killing Eve, is sponsoring the BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday). TNT, whose The Alienist won at the Creative Arts Emmys, is making its Emmy party debut, joining sibling TBS, which hosted an event last year, for a joint celebration. And, with Disney’s acquisition of key Fox assets pending, we will have the last Emmy party of still-siblings Fox, 20th TV, FX and National Geographic.

The biggest change on Saturday and Sunday is the move of CAA’s staple Emmy party from its longtime location at the stately Bouchon in Beverly Hills to the boho-chic Rose Cafe in Venice. Additionally, after taking a break last year, Showtime’s Emmy-eve celebration is back at a new location, Chateau Marmont, after a long run at Sunset Tower (and sans now-ex CBS Corp. CEO Les Moonves, who had been a fixture there). Meanwhile, after hosting a bash for the last few years, Gersh is sitting this year out.

In other tweaks, Comedy Central’s party is on the move again. After moving its pre-Emmy soiree to the weekend of the Creative Emmys last year, the cable network is returning to the weekend of the main telecast.

Here is Deadline’s rundown of the upcoming 2018 Emmy festivities (in chronological order):

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

Directors Nominee Reception

7 PM, Directors Guild of America Atrium, 7920 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Writers Nominee Reception

7 PM, Saban Media Center, TV Academy, 5210 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Producers Nominee Reception

7 PM, Montage Beverly Hills Terrace, 225 North Canon Drive Beverly Hills

WME Emmy Party

8 PM, The Rooftop by JG, Waldorf Astoria, 9850 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

BAFTA Los Angeles + BBC America TV Tea Party

2-5 PM, The Beverly Hilton, 9876 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills

UTA’s Celebrate the Emmys Party

7:30 PM, at the Brentwood home of UTA co-president Jay Sures

CAA Emmy Party

8 PM, Rose Café, 220 Rose Ave, Venice

Women In Film & Variety 2018 TV Nominees Celebration

8-11 PM, Cecconi’s, 8764 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood

Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party with DJ Michelle Pesce

8:30 PM, Sunset Tower Hotel, 8358 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Artists First Brunch at the Beach Emmy Celebration

11 AM-2 PM, The Penthouse @ The Huntley Hotel, 111 Second St., Santa Monica

ICM Partners Emmy Brunch

11:30 AM, at the Santa Monica home of partner Chris Silbermann & Julia Franz

FX Networks Celebrates Their Emmy Nominees with Vanity Fair

5-9 PM, Craft LA, 10100 Constellation Blvd, Los Angeles

Showtime Emmy Eve Celebration with live performance by British blues/rock musician Jamie N Commons

630 PM – 10 PM, Chateau Marmont In the Garden, 8221 Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood

The Evening Before The Emmys benefiting MPTF

8 PM, The Lawn At Century Park, 2029 Century Park East, Century City

Comedy Central’s Emmy Party Celebrating Our 2018 Nominees

9:30 PM The Highlight Room at the Dream Hotel, 6417 Selma Ave, Los Angeles

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Primetime Emmy Awards Governors Ball “Emmys Under the Stars”

Immediately following the ceremony, L.A. Live Event Deck

HBO Post-Awards Reception

8 PM, The Plaza At The Pacific Design Center, 8687 Melrose Ave At San Vicente, West Hollywood

Fox, 20th TV, FX & National Geographic Emmy Award Nominees Party

8 PM, Vibiana, 214 S. Main St., Downtown Los Angeles

Netflix Emmy Awards Celebration

8 PM, NeueHouse Hollywood, 6121 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Hulu Emmy Post Celebration

8 PM, The Nomad Hotel, Los Angeles

TNT + TBS Emmy After-Party

8 PM DAMA, 612 E. 11th Street, Downtown