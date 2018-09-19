After stealing the show (and our hearts) at Monday night’s Primetime Emmys telecast by proposing to his girlfriend, Glenn Weiss and his new fiancee Jan Friedlander Svendsen appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about

The emotional highlight of the Emmys was when director Glenn Weiss, who won for directing the Oscars, paid tribute to his late mother and gave his girlfriend Jan the surprise of her life on live television. We know Glenn, so we tracked the love birds down to give us all the details of their new engagement.

While lounging in a bed with glasses of champagne, the couple was interviewed remotely by Kimmel. “Jan, did you have any idea that Glenn was up to anything?” the late-night host asked.

“As evidenced by my reaction, the answer is I had no idea at all,” Svendsen said.

Kimmel joked, “You’re going to win the Emmy for best guest performance at next year’s awards.”

He also asked Weiss what would have happened if he didn’t win last night.

“I think last night was an opportunity that presented itself — I, fortunately, did win,” answered Weiss. “I don’t think I was targeting September 17 as a date to do this. It happened and it was great. It could have been October, November or the next two or three years.”

As they continued to talk, Kimmel asked where they were and they revealed that they were in L.A. In fact, they were closer to Jimmy than the audience thought as a curtain was pulled back and they were on stage at his show.

Weiss won his 14th Emmy last night with his win for Outstanding Directing of a Variety Special. During his acceptance speech, he surprised Svendsen by proposing to her live on stage.”You ask why I don’t want to call you my girlfriend…that’s because I want to call you my wife,” he proclaimed as everyone in the audience dropped their jaws.

The moment went viral, quickly becoming the biggest moment of the night on Twitter.