Alec Baldwin, Michael Douglas, Stranger Things‘ Millie Bobby Brown and Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington are among the first batch of Emmy Award presenters set for the Sept. 17 telecast.

The initial roster, announced by the Television Academy and exec producer Lorne Michaels today, includes five presenters who are up for awards themselves: (Baldwin, Saturday Night Live), Rachel Brosnahan ​(The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Millie Bobby Brown ​(Stranger Things), Kate McKinnon ​(Saturday Night Live), Sandra Oh​ (Killing Eve).

Hosted by SNL‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che, the 70th Emmy Awards will telecast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, September 17, (8-11 PM ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT) on NBC. Exec producer is Lorne Michaels (SNL, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon).

Here is the complete first group of presenters announced today:

● Alec Baldwin​ (Saturday Night Live, Outstanding Supporting

Actor In A Comedy Series nominee)

● Rachel Brosnahan ​(The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) – Outstanding Lead Actress

In A Comedy Series nominee

● Millie Bobby Brown ​(Stranger Things) – Outstanding Supporting Actress In

A Drama Series nominee

● Michael Douglas ​(The Kominsky Method)

● Tina Fey ​(Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

● Kit Harington ​(Game of Thrones)

● Taraji P. Henson ​(Empire)

● Kate McKinnon ​(Saturday Night Live) – Outstanding Supporting Actress In

A Comedy Series nominee

● Tracy Morgan ​(The Last O.G.)

● Bob Odenkirk ​(Better Call Saul)

● Sandra Oh​ (Killing Eve) – Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series nominee

● Constance Wu ​(Fresh Off the Boat)