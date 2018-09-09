The second night of the two-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards is underway at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Tonight wraps up the creative portion of the annual TV kudos-fest, honoring 26 categories in animation, documentary, reality and variety programming. On Saturday, HBO’s Game of Thrones continued its dominance with seven wins already out of 22 total nominations including at September 17’s Primetime Emmys. It was followed by FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace which took four statuettes, and Netflix’s The Crown, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel followed with three apiece.

Follow along as we update tonight’s winners live below:

___________________

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR VARIETY SPECIAL Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert • NBC

Universal Television, The Really Useful Group, Marc Platt Productions, Zadan/Meron Productions

Jason Ardizzone-West, Production Designer

Melissa Shakun, Art Director OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR VARIETY, REALITY OR REALITY-COMPETITION SERIES Saturday Night Live • Host Bill Hader • NBC

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Eugene Lee, Production Designer

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Border Patrol (segment) • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Ryan Barger, Editor

4:34 PM: That win is the first in 13 total noms this year for the live event musical, produced by Craig Zadan who just passed away. “I want to dedicate this award to Craig Zadan,” Gurdon says onstage. “He will be sadly missed by all of us. I only got to work with him once, but it was a privilege.”

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert • NBC

Universal Television, The Really Useful Group, Marc Platt Productions, Zadan/Meron Productions

Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer

Travis Hagenbuch, Lighting Director

Ben Green, Lighting Director

Kirk J. Miller, Lighting Director

Eric Christian, Lighting Director

4:30 PM: Second win in three tries for Goco. “Ru I love you, thank you so much for all the love and inspiration,” he says, his voice shaking a little.

OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING RuPaul’s Drag Race • 10s Across The Board / Costumes: RuPaul’s gowns • VH1

World of Wonder Productions

Zaldy Goco, Costume Designer

Saturday Night Live • Host: Natalie Portman • NBC

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Tom Broecker, Costume Designer

Eric Justian, Costume Designer OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM Jane • National Geographic

National Geographic Studios in association with Public Road Productions

Ellen Kuras, Director of Photography

Hugo van Lawick, Archival Photography OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown • Lagos • CNN

CNN Original Series and Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.

Hunter Gross, ACE, Editor

4:24 PM: This is the first of a run of awards that Anthony Bourdain’s show is up for tonight – the first awards show for his CNN series since his suicide in Juny. “Tony was nominated for this Emmy many times,” producer Lydia Tenaglia says in accepting. “But it had always eluded him, the one he had always coveted so it is with tremendous bittersweetness that I accept it on his behalf….his writing was always fiercely intelligent — very real no bullshit…If he were here, he would thank his longtime literary agent and friend Kim Witherspoon for giving his words life through the medium of books..actually he wouldn’t have done that at all. He wouldn’t have thanked anybody he would have been …..but he’s really off on a journey to parts unknowns she says, her voice breaking. “We wish we were there to shoot it with him and he really would have written the hell out of that episode.”

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown • Southern Italy • CNN

CNN Original Series and Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.

Anthony Bourdain, Written by

4:17 PM: The first wins for Amoral and McGuinness. “This is a giant surprise after 12 times,” says McGuinness. “Phil was just telling me his last Emmy he won was in 1967.”

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

Saturday Night Live • Host: Kevin Hart • NBC

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Phil Hymes, Lighting Designer

Geoff Amoral, Lighting Director

Rick McGuinness, Lighting Director

4:15 PM: Winner Don Roy King takes the stage. The first time I came to this event I brought my daughter with me and she was 9 years old, and now she just turned 21.”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES Saturday Night Live • Host: Donald Glover • NBC

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Don Roy King, Directed by

4:13 PM: Charlie Redd from Last Week Tonight’s web team is here to read a message because the writers are too busy working in New York. “Currently we’re being held captive in a windowless writers room,” they write, “but rest assured we are drunk.”

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

John Oliver, Written by

Tim Carvell, Written by

Raquel D’Apice, Written by

Josh Gondelman, Written by

Dan Gurewitch, Written by

Geoff Haggerty, Written by

Jeff Maurer, Written by

Brian Parise, Written by

Scott Sherman, Written by

Ben Silva, Written by

Will Tracy, Written by

Jill Twiss, Written by

Seena Vali, Written by

Juli Weiner, Written by

4 PM PT: “Welcome to the short night of the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys,” exec producer Bob Bain says to plenty of laughs. Not sure if that’s for the quip or at him for wishful thinking. Either way the show is underway, with the 30-second rule for speeches still in play (they didn’t listen much last night, if you’re scoring at home).