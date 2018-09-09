The second night of the two-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards is underway at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Tonight wraps up the creative portion of the annual TV kudos-fest, honoring 26 categories in animation, documentary, reality and variety programming. On Saturday, HBO’s Game of Thrones continued its dominance with seven wins already out of 22 total nominations including at September 17’s Primetime Emmys. It was followed by FX’s The Assassination of Gianni Versace which took four statuettes, and Netflix’s The Crown, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel followed with three apiece.
Follow along as we update tonight’s winners live below:
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR VARIETY SPECIAL
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert • NBC
Universal Television, The Really Useful Group, Marc Platt Productions, Zadan/Meron Productions
Jason Ardizzone-West, Production Designer
Melissa Shakun, Art Director
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR VARIETY, REALITY OR REALITY-COMPETITION SERIES
Saturday Night Live • Host Bill Hader • NBC
SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Border Patrol (segment) • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Ryan Barger, Editor
4:34 PM: That win is the first in 13 total noms this year for the live event musical, produced by Craig Zadan who just passed away. “I want to dedicate this award to Craig Zadan,” Gurdon says onstage. “He will be sadly missed by all of us. I only got to work with him once, but it was a privilege.”
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert • NBC
Universal Television, The Really Useful Group, Marc Platt Productions, Zadan/Meron Productions
Al Gurdon, Lighting Designer
Travis Hagenbuch, Lighting Director
Ben Green, Lighting Director
Kirk J. Miller, Lighting Director
Eric Christian, Lighting Director
4:30 PM: Second win in three tries for Goco. “Ru I love you, thank you so much for all the love and inspiration,” he says, his voice shaking a little.
OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING
RuPaul’s Drag Race • 10s Across The Board / Costumes: RuPaul’s gowns • VH1
World of Wonder Productions
Zaldy Goco, Costume Designer
Saturday Night Live • Host: Natalie Portman • NBC
SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Tom Broecker, Costume Designer
Eric Justian, Costume Designer
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
Jane • National Geographic
National Geographic Studios in association with Public Road Productions
Ellen Kuras, Director of Photography
Hugo van Lawick, Archival Photography
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown • Lagos • CNN
CNN Original Series and Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Hunter Gross, ACE, Editor
4:24 PM: This is the first of a run of awards that Anthony Bourdain’s show is up for tonight – the first awards show for his CNN series since his suicide in Juny. “Tony was nominated for this Emmy many times,” producer Lydia Tenaglia says in accepting. “But it had always eluded him, the one he had always coveted so it is with tremendous bittersweetness that I accept it on his behalf….his writing was always fiercely intelligent — very real no bullshit…If he were here, he would thank his longtime literary agent and friend Kim Witherspoon for giving his words life through the medium of books..actually he wouldn’t have done that at all. He wouldn’t have thanked anybody he would have been …..but he’s really off on a journey to parts unknowns she says, her voice breaking. “We wish we were there to shoot it with him and he really would have written the hell out of that episode.”
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown • Southern Italy • CNN
CNN Original Series and Zero Point Zero Production, Inc.
Anthony Bourdain, Written by
4:17 PM: The first wins for Amoral and McGuinness. “This is a giant surprise after 12 times,” says McGuinness. “Phil was just telling me his last Emmy he won was in 1967.”
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kevin Hart • NBC
SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Phil Hymes, Lighting Designer
Geoff Amoral, Lighting Director
Rick McGuinness, Lighting Director
4:15 PM: Winner Don Roy King takes the stage. The first time I came to this event I brought my daughter with me and she was 9 years old, and now she just turned 21.”
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Saturday Night Live • Host: Donald Glover • NBC
SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Don Roy King, Directed by
4:13 PM: Charlie Redd from Last Week Tonight’s web team is here to read a message because the writers are too busy working in New York. “Currently we’re being held captive in a windowless writers room,” they write, “but rest assured we are drunk.”
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO
HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television
John Oliver, Written by
Tim Carvell, Written by
Raquel D’Apice, Written by
Josh Gondelman, Written by
Dan Gurewitch, Written by
Geoff Haggerty, Written by
Jeff Maurer, Written by
Brian Parise, Written by
Scott Sherman, Written by
Ben Silva, Written by
Will Tracy, Written by
Jill Twiss, Written by
Seena Vali, Written by
Juli Weiner, Written by
4 PM PT: “Welcome to the short night of the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys,” exec producer Bob Bain says to plenty of laughs. Not sure if that’s for the quip or at him for wishful thinking. Either way the show is underway, with the 30-second rule for speeches still in play (they didn’t listen much last night, if you’re scoring at home).