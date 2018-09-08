Night 1 of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards is about to get under way at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Tonight’s awards encompass 53 categories honoring outstanding technical and creative achievement for scripted programming, including comedy, drama and limited series, while Creative Arts Sunday will cover the remaining 26 categories in animation, documentary, reality and variety programming. The entire ceremony will air Saturday, September 15 at 8 PM on FXX.

Neil Patrick Harris, Jane Lynch, Carol Burnett, RuPaul Charles, Bryan Cranston and the cast of Fuller House are among the presenters for tonight’s awards.

Game of Thrones leads all series overall with 22 Emmy nominations, 15 of those categories will be announced tonight. Saturday Night Live and Westworld follow with 21 noms. Netflix takes the top spot for most nominations overall among networks and streaming services with 112.

The Primetime Emmy Awards is set for Monday, September 17 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT from the Microsoft Theater. NBC is broadcasting this year’s primetime show, co-hosted by SNL‘s Colin Jost and Michael Che and executive produced by Lorne Michaels.

Follow along as we update tonight’s winners live.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN Counterpart • Starz

Gilbert Films and Anonymous Content in association with MRC

Karin Fong, Creative Director

Jake Ferguson, Lead Designer

Felipe Carvalho, Designer

Zach Kilroy, Editor

“Freaking out! This is my first time here,” Rivera says. “I want to thank one of the great storytellers of our time, Scott Frank, who’s changed my life….this microphone’s really low by the way.”

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC Godless • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Carlos Rafael Rivera, Theme by

Lamorne Morris and Justina Machado to present. They invite Ernst & Young award protection team on stage, but they keep their backs to camera because, as Machado says, “They must remain anonymous! They’re the unsung heroes!” The duo are singing the praises of Craft services before they jump into presenting. Morris says, “Everybody get on your damn feet, or just stay where you are. Justina and I will be hosting the Crafty Awards”. “We’ve seen some Crock Pots as dirty as as s**t,” he jokes. “We all have”

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE The Alienist • The Boy On The Bridge • TNT

A Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T co-production

Kent Houston, VFX Supervisor

Wendy Garfinkle, VFX Producer

Tim Barter, Lead 2D Supervisor

Rasik Gorecha, Lead CG Supervisor

Martin Lake, Associate VFX Producer

Doug Larmour, VFX Supervisor

Alison Griffiths, VFX Producer

Steve Murgatroyd, VFX Supervisor

Harin Hirani, Lead Lighting TD

“You are so anxious right now” Sadowski says to Wiley, whose show The Handmaid’s Tale is in the list of nominees. She laughs. But still looks nervous.

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS Game Of Thrones • Beyond The Wall • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Steve Kullback, Lead Visual Effects Producer

Joe Bauer, Lead Visual Effects Supervisor

Adam Chazen, Visual Effects Associate Producer

Michelle Blok, Previs Lead

Sam Conway, Special Effects Supervisor

Ted Rae, Visual Effects Plate Supervisor

David Ramos, Visual Effects Supervisor

Wayne Stables, Lead CG & Animation Supervisor

Derek Spears, Lead CG Supervisor

GOT led the Emmys this year with 22 nominations. “I’m not on Instagram here, I’ve just got some words on my phone…” Barrie Gower says.”Oh no I tore it the wrong way guys!” Wiley says opening the next envelope. It’s for outstanding special visual effects.

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL Game Of Thrones • The Dragon And The Wolf • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Jane Walker, Department Head Makeup Artist

Paul Spateri, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Emma Faulkes, Special Makeup Effects Artist

Barrie Gower, Prosthetic Designer

“Thanks to Netflix for the freedom we had throughout…it’s for the team and that starts with the trainees who make a really good cup of tea!” The Crown‘s UK team nod in agreement.

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES The Crown • Dear Mrs. Kennedy • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Jane Petrie, Costume Designer

Emily Newby, Assistant Costume Designer

Basia Kuznar, Assistant Costume Designer

Gaby Spanswick, Costume Supervisor

6:15: PM: Thomas Sadowski and Samira Wiley are on stage to present the next group of awards. “That was an jmpressive tribute” Sadowski says. “Now we have to follow that.” “We do have Aunt Lydia” Wiley says of Handmaid’s Tale when Sadowski points out her show has “no monsters.”

GOVERNORS AWARD – STAR TREK (previously announced)

Bill Nye is on stage shaking Washington’s hand. We’re watching clips from Star Trek over the years – it’s fantastic seeing its decades of inspirational storytelling. “We could go on and on celebrating Star Trek’s social and cultural influences but time and space does not permit,” says Nye. He adds, “Star Trek may have started out as an entertainment series but it changed the world.”

Some of the crew from Star Trek: Discovery are here. Nye asks them to “stand and be acknowledged for your exceptional work.” Nye continues: “I’ delighted to say we have over 100 crew members from Star Trek here tonight.” The cast and crew of its many incarnations fill the stage alongside Nye and the audience goes wild. There are people doing vulcan hand signals! 146 Emmy noms for Star Trek so far – not too shabby.

A representative from each Star Trek series comes on stage, including a Klingon and a Keldian in costume (I hope they’re costumes). Sonequa Martin-Green from the current series walks on stage arm in arm with William Shatner.

“Thank you so much. 52 years,” Shatner says solemnly. “What a gift. We’re grateful…Star Trek has endured because it represents an idea – one that’s greater than the sum of our parts….we watch and we reach to see the best version of ourselves….Star Trek is a phenomenon….I accept this award with honor.”

6:01 PM: Hayma Washington takes the stage.

Gary Baum: “I want to thank the cast and hardworking crew that keeps me afloat.”

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES Will & Grace • A Gaye Olde Christmas • NBC

Universal Television

Gary Baum, ASC, Director of Photography

1st nom and win for Peter Beyt. “Amazing! I’ve been doing this for so long and this is the first time I have a girlfriend” Beyt says. “A special episode because of the homophobia it addresses and which is still rampant….please let us continue our good work.”

OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES Will & Grace • Grandpa Jack • NBC

Universal Television

Peter Beyt, Editor

“This is bananas” says Brian A. Kates. “To my husband Jonathan the love of my life To Rachel Brosnahan for her wickedly smart and funny performance.”

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Pilot • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Brian A. Kates, ACE, Editor

Haddish can’t be here but Arnold yells, “guess what? Tiffany, I got your award girl!” McRaney pries it out of her hands.

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Tiffany Haddish, “Saturday Night Live”

“I think it’s pretty cool that you played Leona in the 1993 episode of Law and Order” McRaney says to Arnold. She jibes back with some obscure role he played way back when. This is all because…the next category is guest!

Gerald McRaney and Tichina Arnold are on stage to present.

This is Pickle’s 7th nom and 1st win. “We had a fantastic cast and a very loving crew. You know, nobody gets paid. The script was so good, everyone wanted to be a part of it. I wanted to thank the Academy. I’ve tried so many times to win an Emmy” – everyone laughs.

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES Break A Hip • Vimeo

Shut Up, Charlie Productions

Christina Pickles as Biz

“Playing the role of James Corden in many ways is a dream come true for me” Corden says

“To get the chance to step into his shoes. I want to thank my wife. I would bring the character home with me every night and she would never stop…” He starts laughing “All all seriousness….not one of us could have done it without Ryan Murphy”

This is Corden’s 15th nom.

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

James Corden’s Next James Corden • CBS (CBS on Snapchat)

CBS Television Studios / CBS Interactive / Fulwell 73

James Corden as James Corden

“We’d like to thank Ryan Murphy” Corden says. Everyone is cracking up laughing. Corden hands the mic to his team, saying “I’m sort of just standing here.” Bob Saget: “I think it’s time for me to do some of my stand-up”

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES James Corden’s Next James Corden • CBS (CBS on Snapchat)

CBS Television Studios / CBS Interactive / Fulwell 73

James Corden as James Corden

Bob Saget: “I think it’s time for me to do some of my stand-up.”

“We’d like to thank Ryan Murphy” Corden says. Everyone is cracking up laughing. Corden hands the mic to his team, saying “I’m sort of just standing here.”

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES James Corden’s Next James Corden • CBS (CBS on Snapchat)

CBS Television Studios / CBS Interactive / Fulwell 73

Ben Winston, Executive Producer

Rob Crabbe, Executive Producer

James Corden, Executive Producer

Adam Abramson, Executive Producer

Ryan McKee, Executive Producer

David Lamattina, Producer

“Thank you P&G for putting their time and their heart behind this very important message at this time”

“This is really exciting, we get to be friends with the cast of Fuller House.”

OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL The Talk – P&G – My Black Is Beautiful

The Corner Shop, Production Company

BBDO New York, Ad Agency

“We are super excited to be here but we hope to get to present with someone else” Candace Cameron Bure says. John Stamos bursts out laughing.

Now the Fuller House cast!

“It’s the first time I’ve been to the Emmys and so far I really like it,” said Ryan Purcell. “And to my wife Kathy whom I love so much”

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE



Genius: Picasso • Chapter One • National Geographic • Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios

Mathias Herndl, Director of Photography

The show got 18 noms this year.

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story • FX Networks

Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Chris Clark, Department Head Hairstylist

Natalie Driscoll, Key Hairstylist

Shay Sanford-Fong, Additional Hairstylist

Helena Cepeda, Additional Hairstylist

“Ryan always tells us not to be surprised!”



OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (NON-PROSTHETIC)



The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story • FX Networks

Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Department Head Makeup Artist

Robin Beauchesne, Department Head Makeup Artist

Silvina Knight, Makeup Artist

David Williams, Makeup Artist

Ana Lozano, Makeup Artist

Tym Buacharern, Makeup Artist

5:35 PM: The huge team take the stage. The guys thank their wives right off the bat!

“All the great editors and everybody” are thanked too. “It was a big team effort.”



OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE Genius: Picasso • Chapter One • National Geographic

Imagine Television and Fox 21 Television Studios

Bob Bronow, Re-Recording Mixer

Mark Hensley, Re-Recording Mixer

Tamás Csaba, Production Mixer

Now Michel Prada and Melissa Barrera take the stage talking about Vida

“It is so important for every community to be seen and feel seen” Barrera says

There’s a lot of fast talking here with only 15 seconds each!!!

Next up is a category where the winners pre-record their 15 second speeches because they were told in advance…there’s six of them and this category is OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION

“I told Seth not to go to the bathroom!” creator Matthew Seinrich says. He’s talking about Seth Green of course.

Fun fact: These categories have a huge crowd of winners, but only one person is allowed to speak with a speech of max 30 secs.

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM Robot Chicken • Freshly Baked: The Robot Chicken Santa Claus Pot Cookie Freakout Special: Special Edition • Adult Swim

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios

“We want to thank Keith Crawford up here for believing in this weird concept”

“We didn’t know we were going to win! So thanks to the Academy”

Multiple winners take the stage.

This is the 2nd nom in this category for the show

Yang says he’s done an episode of The Simpsons this year. “A lot of people say I sound very similar to Morgan Freeman”

He can’t be here tonight though, sadly

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE Family Guy • Nanny Goats • FOX

20th Century Fox Television

Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin, Babs Pewterschmidt, Natalia, Female Hippo, Woman in Car, Female Voice

“It’s almost as cool as the BTS concert next door” Yang says

“Now I’m in crazy rich asians, the no. 1 movie in America!” Yang says

Econ was “the easiest major that would appease my Asian parents” Yang says of his college days

Next up: Molly Shannon and Jimmy O. Yang to present.

“Thank you to our amazing actors….god save the Queen and Robert” Gold says of Stern.

13th nom and 4th win for Gold

15th nom and 4th win for Stern

Also both nommed in this category for Game of Thrones

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES The Crown • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Nina Gold, CSA, Casting by

Robert Sterne, CSA, Casting by

Cranston says: “I just spotted Ms Cicely Tyson in the front row and it was an honor to work with you”

“To Ryan Murphy we are your biggest fan”

“You’re a genius storyteller and to let us be a part of it has been magical”

Second nom and win for both of them.

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story • FX Networks

Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Courtney Bright, CSA, Casting by

Nicole Daniels, CSA, Casting by

“For my mother and all the single mothers like Midge Maisel who have paved the way for us thank you,” said Jeanie Bacharach.

5:15 PM: All three women have already won Emmys.

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Meredith Tucker, Original Casting by

Jeanie Bacharach, Original Casting by

Cindy Tolan, CSA, Casting by

“They’ve done everything”

As he’s telling these stories of getting his own work, behind him on screen the names of casting directors who actually got him the jobs are appearing. “I stand corrected” he says.

“Boom boom boom! If I can be honest how much does a casting director actually do…?”

“In the 40 years I’ve ben in this business, I have pretty much gotten all my own work”

“My stint on Seinfeld was the result of Jerry already being a fan of mine.”

“Welcome to the 107th creative arts Emmys!” Everyone laughs. He’s presenting casting.

Circus music welcomes Bryan Cranston on stage.

Montage of The Queen, Handmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things, Black Mirror, Mrs Maisel, This is Us…..all the TV faves! Heartwarming stuff.

And it’s Showtime!

Sellers is getting the audience to practice their applause. Like they’re amateur clappers.

“I am single” Sellers assures everyone.

Stage manager Rob Sellers is on stage telling everyone where the fire exits are. “We don’t want anybody falling off the stage,” he says. You’ll be on camera so “If you’re with somebody you’re not supposed to be with, this is the time to move” Sellers says.

5:02 PM: Lights are up and we’re ready to go.