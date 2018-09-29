After three years, Tesla chief executive will bow out as chairman and pay a $20 million fine after a deal was struck with the Securities and Exchange Commision in regards to a securities fraud case.

The deal comes just two days after the SEC filed a lawsuit against Musk for fraud and misleading investor investors about a buyout of the popular electric car company when he tweeted “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured.”

In the new deal, Musk will step aside as chairman but will maintain his role as chief executive officer. On top of the $20 million fine, Tesla, which is also settling, will pay a $20 million penalty.