Ellen DeGeneres’ first stand-up special in 15 years now has a title and a premiere date. The special titled Relatable will debut December 18 on Netflix.

DeGeneres made the announcement Tuesday on the Season 16 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I mentioned that I worked a lot over the summer,” DeGeneres said during the show. “What I did was I went back to stand-up. I didn’t do stand-up for 15 years and I decided… I just all of a sudden was like I miss stand-up, I want to do it. So I made a deal with Netflix. And I was working on stand-up all summer. I taped it in Seattle. This is the Benaroya Hall where I was. It was so much fun. I loved it so much. The audiences were great, Seattle was great. Thank you everybody in San Francisco and San Diego.”

Long before her primetime sitcom Ellen or her hugely successful syndicated daytime talk show The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres began her career as a comedy club emcee in her hometown of New Orleans. Her 2001 and 2003 HBO stand-up specials earned multiple Emmy nominations, and last year she announced she’d return to the stand-up stage for a new special, joining such other comedy superstars as Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle and Jerry Seinfeld at Netflix.