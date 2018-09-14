Superman has found his Lois Lane. Former Grimm star Elizabeth Tulloch is set opposite Tyler Hoechlin as the Man of Steel’s love interest Lois Lane for the CW’s annual epic Arrowverse DC/WBTV crossover. The three-night event kicks off with The Flash on at 8 PM Sunday, December 9, followed by Arrow on at 8 PM December 10 and capping off with Supergirl on December 11.

It wasn’t revealed how many episodes Tulloch will appear as the iconic character. Hoechlin’s Superman will be featured in all three episodes of the mix-and-match live-action television franchises that feature characters from the pages of DC Comics. This year’s crossover will also include the first appearance of Batwoman (Ruby Rose).

Intrepid journalist Lois Lane has been part of the Superman comic book mythology since the Man of Steel’s first issue was published in the summer of 1938. The character has been portrayed famously in years past by Noel Neill, Margot Kidder, Kate Bosworth and Amy Adams. This week marks the 25th anniversary of the first episode of ABC’s Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Tulloch starred as the female lead for six seasons on NBC’s Grimm. On the feature side, she was recently seen opposite Tim Roth in Chronic which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. Tulloch’s previous feature credits include Concussion opposite Will Smith and Alec Baldwin, Parkland opposite Paul Giamatti and Billy Bob Thornton, and Oscar-winning The Artist with Jean Dujardin.

Tulloch’s additional TV credits include the series lead in Ed Zwick’s NBC drama series Quarterlife, Portlandia, House M.D. and The West Wing.

She’s repped by ICM Partners, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher.