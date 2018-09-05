EXCLUSIVE: Take about stellar timing. Sony’s Jason Reitman-directed Gary Hart movie The Front Runner is now opening on Tuesday, Nov. 6, becoming the first movie ever to open on Election Day.

The move from the pic’s original release date of Wednesday Nov. 7 is in an effort to capitalize on the energy, momentum and passion surrounding Election Day in the current political climate. Following The Front Runner‘s Election day bow, the movie will expand on Nov. 16 and again on Nov. 21 in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The Front Runner recently made its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival where it received rave reviews and awards season buzz. The pic will receive a special presentation play at TIFF on Saturday, Sept. 8.

Oscar nominee Hugh Jackman stars as Senator Gary Hart, who captured the imagination of young voters and was considered the overwhelming front runner for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination, when his campaign was sidelined by the story of an extramarital relationship with Donna Rice (Sara Paxton).

BRON Studio produced and financed the pic with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions acquiring worldwide rights to the film. Vera Farmiga stars as Lee Hart, J.K. Simmons as Bill Dixon and Alfred Molina as Ben Bradlee.

The Front Runner is written by former political journalist Matt Bai & Jay Carson & Jason Reitman, based on the book “All the Truth is Out” by Bai, and produced by Reitman and Helen Estabrook of Right of Way Films and Aaron L. Gilbert of BRON Studios.