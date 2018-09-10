Eden Sher has her own pilot at ABC, a spinoff from the long-running comedy The Middle. But she’s found time for a possible temp job at Cloud 9 Superstore.

Sher will be a guest star on an upcoming episode of the NBC Superstore comedy, playing Penny, a potential employee for the Cloud 9 department retailer. In the episode, Jonah and Garrett have taken over the hiring duties for seasonal employees. In the course of those duties, they discover Penny, an enthusiastic, quirky and fun young woman who knows – yes, knows – she’s the perfect addition to the Cloud 9 family.

The guest shot is not too far afield from Sher’s character on the ABC series The Middle, where she plays Sue Heck, the awkward daughter of Patricia Heaton.

No air date has been set for the Superstore episode. Sher is set to star in her own pilot, The Middle Spinoff, for ABC. The pilot is set for a mid-October shoot for mid-season pick-up consideration.

Her feature credits include starring roles in “The Outcasts” and Netflix’s “Step Sisters.”Sher is represented by Paradigm, LINK Entertainment and Skrzyniarz & Mallean.