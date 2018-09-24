The finalist voting for the E! People’s Choice Awards is underway through Oct. 19. The results will determine the winner in each of 43 categories for the Nov. 11 awards.
Fans can vote using various methods, including online at pca.eonline.com, through Facebook and Twitter, as well as Xfinity and Google search option. Fans can vote up to 25 times per method, per category, per day if they vote via online, Facebook and Twitter. For Google search, users must be logged into their Gmail account, and they can vote up to 25 times per session, per category. If fans vote with Xfinity, there is a limit of 10 votes per nominee, per set-top box.
The full list of finalists and categories is online eonline.com. The E! People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast live from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica on Sunday, November 11 starting at 9p ET/PT, with “E! Live From The Red Carpet: The E! People’s Choice Awards” kicking off at 7p ET/PT.
“The E! People’s Choice Awards” are produced by Wilshire Studios and Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager.
The E! People’s Choice Awards Finalist List
Movies
Movie of 2018
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Incredibles 2
Fifty Shades Freed
A Quiet Place
Comedy Movie of 2018
Love, Simon
Blockers
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Crazy Rich Asians
Action Movie of 2018
Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Deadpool 2
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Ocean’s 8
Drama Movie of 2018
Fifty Shades Freed
12 Strong
Red Sparrow
Midnight Sun
A Quiet Place
Family Movie of 2018
Incredibles 2
A Wrinkle in Time
Hotel Transylvania 3
I Can Only Imagine
Christopher Robin
Male Movie Star of 2018
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Female Movie Star of 2018
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War
Sandra Bullock, Ocean’s 8
Anne Hathaway, Ocean’s 8
Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Drama Movie Star of 2018
John Krasinski, A Quiet Place
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow
Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed
Comedy Movie Star of 2018
Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party
John Cena, Blockers
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me
Action Movie Star of 2018
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Danai Gurira, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
TV
Show of 2018
This Is Us
Grey’s Anatomy
The Big Bang Theory
13 Reasons Why
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments – write-in vote
Drama Show of 2018
This Is Us
Grey’s Anatomy
13 Reasons Why
Riverdale
The Handmaid’s Tale
Comedy Show of 2018
The Big Bang Theory
Modern Family
Black-ish
Orange Is the New Black
The Good Place
Revival Show of 2018
American Idol
One Day at a Time
Queer Eye
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Dynasty
Reality Show of 2018
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Queer Eye
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Chrisley Knows Best
Vanderpump Rules
Competition Show of 2018
The Voice
Ellen’s Game of Games
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race
America’s Got Talent
Male TV Star of 2018
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments – write-in vote
Female TV Star of 2018
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments – write-in vote
Drama TV Star of 2018
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU
KJ Apa, Riverdale
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace:American Crime Story
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Comedy TV Star of 2018
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet
DaytimeTalk Show of 2018
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Steve
Live With Kelly and Ryan
The Real
Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith
Nighttime Talk Show of 2018
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Competition Contestant of 2018
Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars
Maddie Poppe, American Idol
Brynn Cartelli, The Voice
Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race
Eva Igo, World of Dance
Reality TV Star of 2018
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper
Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nikki Bella, Total Bellas
Bingeworthy Show of 2018
Outlander – write-in vote
Queer Eye
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments – write-in vote
13 Reasons Why
Shameless
Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018
Supernatural
The Originals
The Expanse
Wynonna Earp – write-in vote
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments