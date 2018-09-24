The finalist voting for the E! People’s Choice Awards is underway through Oct. 19. The results will determine the winner in each of 43 categories for the Nov. 11 awards.

Fans can vote using various methods, including online at pca.eonline.com, through Facebook and Twitter, as well as Xfinity and Google search option. Fans can vote up to 25 times per method, per category, per day if they vote via online, Facebook and Twitter. For Google search, users must be logged into their Gmail account, and they can vote up to 25 times per session, per category. If fans vote with Xfinity, there is a limit of 10 votes per nominee, per set-top box.

The full list of finalists and categories is online eonline.com. The E! People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast live from the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica on Sunday, November 11 starting at 9p ET/PT, with “E! Live From The Red Carpet: The E! People’s Choice Awards” kicking off at 7p ET/PT.

“The E! People’s Choice Awards” are produced by Wilshire Studios and Den of Thieves with Executive Producers Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager.

The E! People’s Choice Awards Finalist List

Movies

Movie of 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Incredibles 2

Fifty Shades Freed

A Quiet Place

Comedy Movie of 2018

Love, Simon

Blockers

The Spy Who Dumped Me

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Crazy Rich Asians

Action Movie of 2018

Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War

Deadpool 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Ocean’s 8

Drama Movie of 2018

Fifty Shades Freed

12 Strong

Red Sparrow

Midnight Sun

A Quiet Place

Family Movie of 2018

Incredibles 2

A Wrinkle in Time

Hotel Transylvania 3

I Can Only Imagine

Christopher Robin

Male Movie Star of 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Female Movie Star of 2018

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War

Sandra Bullock, Ocean’s 8

Anne Hathaway, Ocean’s 8

Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Drama Movie Star of 2018

John Krasinski, A Quiet Place

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Jennifer Lawrence, Red Sparrow

Chris Hemsworth, 12 Strong

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades Freed

Comedy Movie Star of 2018

Melissa McCarthy, Life of the Party

John Cena, Blockers

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Mila Kunis, The Spy Who Dumped Me

Action Movie Star of 2018

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Danai Gurira, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

TV

Show of 2018

This Is Us

Grey’s Anatomy

The Big Bang Theory

13 Reasons Why

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments – write-in vote

Drama Show of 2018

This Is Us

Grey’s Anatomy

13 Reasons Why

Riverdale

The Handmaid’s Tale

Comedy Show of 2018

The Big Bang Theory

Modern Family

Black-ish

Orange Is the New Black

The Good Place

Revival Show of 2018

American Idol

One Day at a Time

Queer Eye

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Dynasty

Reality Show of 2018

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Queer Eye

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Chrisley Knows Best

Vanderpump Rules

Competition Show of 2018

The Voice

Ellen’s Game of Games

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race

America’s Got Talent

Male TV Star of 2018

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Justin Chambers, Grey’s Anatomy

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments – write-in vote

Female TV Star of 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments – write-in vote

Drama TV Star of 2018

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: SVU

KJ Apa, Riverdale

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace:American Crime Story

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Comedy TV Star of 2018

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

DaytimeTalk Show of 2018

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Steve

Live With Kelly and Ryan

The Real

Red Table Talk With Jada Pinkett Smith

Nighttime Talk Show of 2018

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Competition Contestant of 2018

Nikki Bella, Dancing With the Stars

Maddie Poppe, American Idol

Brynn Cartelli, The Voice

Cody Nickson, The Amazing Race

Eva Igo, World of Dance

Reality TV Star of 2018

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper

Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Bingeworthy Show of 2018

Outlander – write-in vote

Queer Eye

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments – write-in vote

13 Reasons Why

Shameless

Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2018

Supernatural

The Originals

The Expanse

Wynonna Earp – write-in vote

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments