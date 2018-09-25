Sir David Attenborough’s next blue-chip wildlife series Dynasties is going global. The five-part series, produced by BBC Studios’ Natural History Unit, the division responsible for Planet Earth and Blue Planet, has been pre-sold to 13 countries ahead of its global premiere.

It has been picked up in Germany (WDR), New Zealand (TVNZ), Canada (Blue Ant Media), Latin America (Discovery), Spain (Telefonica), Belgium (VRT), Netherlands (NPO), Sweden (SVT), Denmark (DR) and Iceland (RUV) as well as in Czech Republic (FTV Prima and Ceska Televize), Estonia (ETV) and Georgia (Edemi).

Sony BBC Earth in India and BBC Earth channels across Africa, Nordics, Asia, MEDME, Poland and CEE will also be premiering the series.

The series, which is co-produced by BBC America and France Télévisions, highlights five of the world’s most celebrated but endangered animals, as they do whatever it takes to survive and protect the next generation. It took over four years to produce.

BBC Studios will be launching it at Mipcom, where it will have its world premiere on Monday October 15. Mike Gunton, Executive Producer and Rupert Barrington, Series Producer, will host.

Paul Dempsey, President Global Markets for BBC Studios, commented: “Following the huge global success of Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II, Dynasties is generating a lot of excitement in the market. Once again the Natural History Unit has surpassed itself with an incredibly intimate and affecting portrait of some of the most celebrated and endangered species on earth.”