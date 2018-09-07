Dylan McDermott has escaped what could have been an American legal horror for him as the Los Angeles County District Attorney today rejected a sexual assault claim against the American Horror Story: Apocalypse actor due to passage of time.

“he reporting party alleged that she was the victim of a sexual assault by the suspect in 1991,” said Jackie Lacey’s office on Friday of the incident first investigated by the Santa Monica Police department and handed over to D.A. on May 9. “The allegation is outside the statue of limitations, therefore, an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and prosecution Is declined,” the charge evaluation worksheet contends.

“Mr. McDermott learned about these allegations last year and trusted that the process would end exactly as it has,” reps for the actor said after the L.A. D.A. made the paperwork from its sex crimes task force public this morning.

Today’s announcement comes as the likes of Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal & likely soon to be pink slipped and well paid out CBS CEO Les Moonves have also not seen charges against them from similar accusations due to how long ago the incidents in question occurred.

Back on AHS for the first time since the Ryan Murphy show’s second installment of Asylum in 2012, McDermott will be on the small screen in Apocalypse on September 12 on FX.