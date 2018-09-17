It didn’t take long for Dylan Farrow and Ronan Farrow to respond to the New York Magazine article where Soon-Yi Previn stood up for Woody Allen and claims that Mia Farrow emotional and physically abused her when they were growing up.

Dylan and Ronan both took to Twitter shortly after the article was published to defend their mother and come after Previn. Dylan stands her ground claiming she was molested by Allen saying, that it was “part of a documented pattern of inappropriate, abusive touching that led a judge to say there was no evidence I was coached and that it was unsafe for me to be in Woody Allen’s presence.”

She continues to say that when New York Magazine contacted her, they described “multiple obvious falsehoods.”

Dylan continued, “The story still included bizarre fabrications about my mother while failing to mention that a prosecutor found probable cause of abuse by Woody Allen and that he was in therapy for his unhealthy fixation on my body.”

She goes on to deliver a message to media and Allen’s allies: “No one is parading me around as a victim. I continue to be an adult woman making credible allegation unchanged for two decades, backed up by evidence.”

Ronan wrote: “I owe everything I am to Mia Farrow. She is a devoted mom who went through hell for her family all while creating a loving home for us. But that has never stopped Woody Allen and his allies from planting stories that attack and vilify my mother to deflect from my sister’s credible allegation of abuse.”

“As a brother and a son, I’m angry that New York Magazine would participate in this kind of a hit job, written by a longtime admirer and friend of Woody Allen’s,” he added. “As a journalist, I’m shocked by the lack of care for the facts, the refusal to include eyewitness testimony that would contradict falsehoods in this piece, and the failure to include my sister’s complete responses. Survivors of abuse deserve better.”

My statement on New York Magazine: pic.twitter.com/xml6pdaZqb — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) September 17, 2018

I'm grateful to my siblings for standing by me and my mother. Statement from Matthew Previn, Sascha Previn, Fletcher Previn, Daisy Previn, Ronan Farrow, Isaiah Farrow, and Quincy Farrow: pic.twitter.com/aBjWFUJjdH — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) September 17, 2018