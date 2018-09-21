The second season of Disney Channel’s DuckTales doesn’t hatch for another month, but the cable net today renewed it for Season 3. Watch the announcement video above.

Disney Channel

The series follows the highflying adventures of Duckburg’s most famous trillionaire Scrooge McDuck (voiced by Doctor Who alum David Tennant); his mischievous triplet grandnephews Huey, Dewey and Louie (Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan) and temperamental nephew Donald Duck (Tony Anselmo). Also featured are the trusted McDuck Manor team: big-hearted, fearless chauffer/pilot Launchpad McQuack (Beck Bennett); no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Beakley (Toks Olagundoye); and her granddaughter, Webby Vanderquack (Kate Micucci), resident adventurer and the triplet’s newfound fierce friend.

Disney Channel

The Season 2 recurring cast includes Paget Brewster, Bernardo de Paula and Arturo del Puerto. Among the guest stars for the toon’s sophomore run are Julie Bowen, Edgar Wright, Jack McBrayer, John Hodgman, Jameela Jamil, Libe Barer and Lance Reddick.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, DuckTales is executive produced by Matt Youngberg (Ben 10: Omniverse), with Francisco Angones (Wander Over Yonder) serving as co-producer and story editor, and Sean Jimenez (Gravity Falls) as art director.

Season 2 of DuckTales premieres at October 20 on Disney Channel and DisneyNow.