Doc Martin distributor DRG and Atrium TV, the drama commissioning club that has projects from Michael Douglas, Ava DuVernay, David Simon, is under new leadership.

Morten Mogensen, who is CEO of DRG’s parent company NENT Studios, becomes Chairman of the London-based firm, while DRG CEO Richard Halliwell [pictured] becomes CEO of Atrium in addition to his current role. This follows the departure of Jeremy Fox, who is leaving the company to focus on new projects outside of the group.

Fox is also selling his shares in the business, which was formed in 2007.

Atrium TV, which is a subsidiary to DRG, was founded in 2017 as a premium scripted drama commissioning club for regional streaming services and telecom operators around the world to compete with the likes of Netflix and Amazon. Members including Viaplay (Nordics), BT (UK), Orange (France) and Movistar+ (Spain) are developing projects including Michael Douglas-produced Silo, a violent drama set in a future San Francisco, A Dry Run: The Lincolns In Spain is a six-part miniseries created by The Wire‘s David Simon and set during the Spanish Civil War, One Giant Leap from producer Mike Medavoy and Quasimodo from 24’s Stephen Kronish.

Mogensen said, “The entertainment industry is evolving more rapidly than ever, so quality drama content is in greater demand than ever. DRG and Atrium TV are both leading the way, and Jeremy is a key figure in the industry – as both the founder of DRG and the architect behind DRG’s entity Atrium TV. As Jeremy has chosen to move on to new projects outside the group we wish him well and look forward to continuing the successful development of both businesses. Richard will now be CEO of both companies and ensure that we implement the existing strategy, build even more innovative collaborations and deliver great programming.”

Halliwell added, “I am delighted and excited to take on this new role. Atrium TV is a ground-breaking business concept, bringing together some of the best known streaming services and network operators around the world and pairing them with exceptional writers and producers. Working with Jeremy for the last five years has been a fantastic experience. DRG is today an industry benchmark for content creation and distribution across all platforms, and Atrium TV’s innovation and momentum is attracting global interest.”