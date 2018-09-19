Focus Features has scheduled its Downton Abbey for a Sept. 20, 2019 theatrical release with Universal Pictures International rolling the pic out abroad a week earlier on Sept. 13. On Sept. 20 stateside, Universal has the female comedy Little opening with Justin Hartley, Issa Rae and Marsai Martin. Also Warner Bros. has the Melissa McCarthy-Tiffany Haddish-Elisabeth Moss action crime drama The Kitchen debuting on that date.

“Since the series ended, fans of Downton have long been waiting for the Crawley family’s next chapter,” commented Focus chairman Peter Kujawski. “We’re thrilled to join this incredible group of filmmakers, actors and craftspeople, led by Julian Fellowes and Gareth Neame, in bringing back the world of Downton to the big screen next September.”

The multi-award winning television series Downton Abbey followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country house. Michael Engler is directing with a script by Fellowes. He produces with Neame and Liz Trubridge. Brian Percival who directed the series’ pilot is serving as EP with Nigel Marchant. Carnival Films is also producing.

The Downton Abbey movie will star the original principal cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Penelope Wilton, and Academy-Award® winner Maggie Smith, as well as new cast members Academy-Award® nominee Imelda Staunton, Geraldine James, Simon Jones, David Haig, Tuppence Middleton, Kate Phillips and Stephen Campbell Moore.