The Crawley family and their servants are back at work as filming kicks off for the feature film spin-off of Downton Abbey.

Star Michelle Dockery, who plays Lady Mary, posted a black and white shot, via Instagram, that appears to show her in her traditional garb.

A few other details have also started to emerge about the Carnival Films production; Matthew Goode, who plays Henry Talbot has revealed that he will star in the film, although he is just “popping in” at the end, presumably too busy running his automobile shop.

He will be joined by a coterie of guest stars including Oscar nominee Imelda Staunton, Geraldine James, Simon Jones, David Haig, Tuppence Middleton, Kate Phillips and Stephen Campbell Moore alongside Dockery, Maggie Smith and Hugh Bonneville.

Michael Engler is directing the film, which was written by series creator Julian Fellowes. Fellowes is producing alongside Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. Brian Percival, who directed the series’ pilot, is now executive producing the movie with Nigel Marchant.

Story details are still being kept under wraps. The drama, which ran for six seasons on ITV and PBS’ Masterpiece, had its fair share of sad season conclusions from the outbreak of World War I to Matthew’s death by car crash. But turns of events as the post-Edwardian clan rang in 1926 in the 2015 series finale kept things cheerful with Edith marrying — and outranking her entire family; Mary expecting her second child; Anna and Bates welcoming their first; Tom and Henry christening their fancy new car dealership; Robert accepting Cora’s role outside the house; Isobel and Lord Merton in wedded bliss; and more blossoming romance for the downstairs crew: Mrs Patmore & Mr Mason, Daisy & Andy, Baxter & Molesely. Also notable and emotional was the resolution of Thomas’ arc from footman-you-love-to-hate, to tortured soul, and finally a place of honor on the Grantham estate — which even a somewhat humbled Carson couldn’t argue.

The movie is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing.