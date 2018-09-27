EXCLUSIVE: Max Brown of The Royals and The Tudors is joining Focus Features’ Downton Abbey theatrical feature in an undisclosed role. The pic, which opens on Sept. 20 next year, is currently in production.

Brown most recently starred as John Hurt’s estranged son in the dramatic feature That Good Night and played King Robert on E!’s The Royals. He is repped by Silver Linings Entertainment, UTA, and Independent Talent Group.

Brown joins the original cast of Downton Abbey opposite Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Matthew Goode, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Lesley Nicol, Penelope Wilton, and Maggie Smith, as well as new cast members Imelda Staunton, Geraldine James, Simon Jones, David Haig, Tuppence Middleton, Kate Phillips and Stephen Campbell Moore. Michael Engler is directing the film with a script by Julian Fellowes. He produces with Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. Brian Percival who directed the series’ pilot is serving as EP with Nigel Marchant. Carnival Films is also producing.