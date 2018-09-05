‘Doom Patrol’: Timothy Dalton To Star As The Chief In DC Universe TV Series

Former 007 Timothy Dalton is set to lead the cast of DC Universe’s upcoming live-action series Doom Patrol. He will play the Doom Patrol’s leader, Dr. Niles “The Chief” Caulder, in the series from Greg Berlanti and Warner Bros TV.

Written by Jeremy Carver, Doom Patrol is a reimagining of one of DC’s strangest group of outcasts: Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man, Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby) and Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero). Led by the mysterious Caulder (Dalton), they’re called into action by the ultimate hero for the digital age, Cyborg (Joivan Wade). Banding together, these rejects find themselves on a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.

Dalton’s Dr. Caulder is a pioneer in medical science, searching the world over for those on the edge of death in need of a miracle. Brilliant but controversial, Dr. Caulder will stop at nothing to help those he believes are in need, including his collection of strange heroes known as The Doom Patrol.

Co-starring in the series is Alan Tudyk as villain Mr. Nobody.

Carver executive produces with Geoff Johns, Berlanti and Berlanti Prods’ Sarah Schechter. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros Television.

Best known for playing James Bond in The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill, Dalton recently starred on the Showtime series Penny Dreadful. He is repped by ICM Partners.