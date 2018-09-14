Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared is coming to television. An U.S. TV version of the British web series is in the works at Turner’s Super Deluxe Studio. It comes from Blink Industries, producers of the original shorts, and Conan O’Brien’s Conaco.

The TV series version was created by British filmmakers Becky Sloan and Joseph Pelling, creators/executive producers of the original, and Baker Terry who was a writer on the British series of shorts alongside Sloan and Pelling.

A spec pilot has been produced with plans to shop it to streaming or cable networks.

Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared, described as a sociopolitical puppet show or Sesame Street if it were directed by David Lynch, produced six webisodes from 2011 to 2016 that have garnered more than 51 million viewers on its YouTube channel. The series parodies children’s shows — it features puppets and educational-sounding songs tackling everyday subjects that escalate into psychedelic mayhem. The first short, Creativity, was screened at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival (you can watch it below).

While there has been no new Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared content in two years, the show’s cult following remains strong. A 30-second teaser for the upcoming TV series, uploaded on Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared‘s YouTube channel yesterday, quickly became the #1 trending video on YouTube. It has amassed more than 1.6 million in 24 hours, with its tally continuing to grow fast.

Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared fits O’Brien’s off-kilter, weird brand of comedy. Conaco, which has been expanding its partnership with Turner beyond TBS’ Conan, recently brought to TV another cult web animated short with the TBS series Final Space, which has been renewed for a second season.

Super Deluxe has been branching out from its signature short-form content to full-length TV series. Earlier this year, the company landed a series order at Netflix for supernatural drama series Chambers produced by Stephan Gaghan.