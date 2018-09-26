EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has acquired U.S rights to Don’t Go, the new film from David Gleeson, and has set on October 26 theatrical release date for it. Stephen Dorff and Melissa George star in the unconventional supernatural thriller from Gleeson, who is coming off co-writing the script for the JRR Tolkien biopic Tolkien starring Nicholas Hoult and Lily Collins, which Dome Karukoski is directing and Chernin Entertainment is producing for Fox Searchlight.

Don’t Go, the Ireland-born Gleeson’s first helming effort since writing and directing 2006’s The Front Line, centers on Ben and Hazel (Dorff and George), whose young daughter has just died. After relocating to open a seaside hotel on the west coast of Ireland, Ben begins to have vivid dreams about his little girl which he becomes convinced holds the key to bringing her back to life. Simon Delaney and Charlotte Bradley also star.

Nathalie Lichtenthaeler produced via her Ireland-based Wide Eye Films. Dorff executive produced with Michael Helfant and Bradley Gallo from Amasia Entertainment, which co-financed along with with Screen Ireland, BAI, Northern Ireland Screen and Section 481 tax incentives.

“IFC’s hugely impressive record of reaching large audiences with prestigious, thought-provoking films makes them the perfect partner to bring this beautiful, unsettling, genre-bending

supernatural thriller to U.S. screens,” Lichtenthaeler said. “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to showcase our work and look forward to partnering with the talented team at IFC as we roll out Don’t Go to audiences across the country.”

IFC Films and Paradigm negotiated the deal. Radiant Films International is selling international rights.