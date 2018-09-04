Day 1 of Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee began with Dem on GOP brawling, and ended with President Donald Trump tweeting about how “mean, angry, and despicable” is the “other side.”

Democrats have made clear they plan to vote against the politically connected darling of the conservative Washington legal circle, citing his positions against gun control and women’s reproductive rights.

“The Brett Kavanaugh hearings for the future Justice of the Supreme Court are truly a display of how mean, angry, and despicable the other side is,” Trump tweet-scoffed.

“They will say anything, and are only looking to inflict pain and embarrassment to one of the most highly renowned jurists to ever appear before Congress. So sad to see!”

“Judge Brett Kavanaugh is an Exceptionally Qualified and Deserving Nominee for the Supreme Court,” he added, to clear up any confusion.

Tweets came as media was dining on clips from Bob Woodward’s new book, Fear: Trump in the White House, in which White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is cited calling Trump’s White House “Crazytown,” and Trump is quoted describing his Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a “mentally retarded….dumb Southerner,” his former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus as “a little rat,” and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani as a “little baby that needs to be changed.”

The Brett Kavanaugh hearings for the future Justice of the Supreme Court are truly a display of how mean, angry, and despicable the other side is. They will say anything, and are only…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2018

….looking to inflict pain and embarrassment to one of the most highly renowned jurists to ever appear before Congress. So sad to see! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 4, 2018